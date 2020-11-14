Raymond James Increases Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$6.50

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VII has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.23.

VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

