Raymond James Reiterates “C$7.00” Price Target for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of -115.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.96. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

