Raymond James Upgrades Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

TSE MRE opened at C$12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -51.73.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

