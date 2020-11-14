RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $12.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

