(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDS.A. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Panmure Gordon cut (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. (RDS.A) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

RDS.A opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.