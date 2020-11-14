Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Shares of RETA opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

