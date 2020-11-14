Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s (RB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,717.94 ($100.84).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,648.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,389.66. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

