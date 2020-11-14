Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s (RB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,717.94 ($100.84).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,648.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,389.66. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

