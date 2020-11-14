Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,717.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,171,264. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

RDFN opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

