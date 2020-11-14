Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,907.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

RTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

