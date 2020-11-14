Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.96.
Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.
Retrophin Company Profile
Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.
