Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 54.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

