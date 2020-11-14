Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 C4 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 99.63%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.69%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -434.74% -63.72% -29.64% C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 68.50 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.12 C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

C4 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats C4 Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid malignancies; and BRAF V600E and RET programs for genetically defined resistant solid tumors. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

