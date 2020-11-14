Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Neogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 110.05 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.63 Neogen $418.17 million 9.23 $59.47 million $1.13 64.37

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04% Neogen 14.24% 8.43% 7.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Neogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 2 1 0 2.33

Neogen has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Neogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Neogen beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

