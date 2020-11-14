Reviewing Paya (PAYA) & Its Rivals

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paya to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paya and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 59.06 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 7.64

Paya’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paya and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 159 133 4 2.16

Paya presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s competitors have a beta of 0.01, meaning that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -26.35% -42.75% -7.22%

Summary

Paya beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

