Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

