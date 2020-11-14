Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$8.00

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.71.

CGX stock opened at C$6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.38. Cineplex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

