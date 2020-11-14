Royal Bank of Canada Raises Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$60.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$59.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

