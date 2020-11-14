Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.45 ($85.23).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

