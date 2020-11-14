Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $46.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Lyft by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

