Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) vs. CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Head to Head Analysis

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and CÜR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67% CÜR Media N/A N/A N/A

74.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CÜR Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saga Communications and CÜR Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A CÜR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CÜR Media has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and CÜR Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.02 $13.28 million N/A N/A CÜR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CÜR Media.

Summary

Saga Communications beats CÜR Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About CÜR Media

CÃR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÃR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÃR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

