Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 9.6%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 3,327,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,100,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 147.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

