SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 8.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.40. 613,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 466,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 376.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

