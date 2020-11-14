Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €54.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.56 ($66.54).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €56.00 ($65.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €70.89 ($83.40). The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.