Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €8.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

