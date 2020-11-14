Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.67 ($194.90).

ETR VOW3 opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €136.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

