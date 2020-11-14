Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.21 ($128.49).

Shares of SY1 opened at €105.05 ($123.59) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.26.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

