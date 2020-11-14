Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock opened at C$34.36 on Tuesday. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

