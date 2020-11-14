SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $304.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,899.88 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

