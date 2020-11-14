Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 1,506,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,137,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

