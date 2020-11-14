Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$17.50

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.81.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

