Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $17.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.04.

OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

