Scotiabank Boosts Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$9.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.19.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

