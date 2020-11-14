Scotiabank Increases Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$24.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.04.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.90. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

