Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

