Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Senseonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.70.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,888 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Senseonics by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

