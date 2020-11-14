Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $42.81 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. The company has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

