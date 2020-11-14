Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of BK opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

