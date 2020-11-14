Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,828 shares of company stock valued at $21,335,116 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

