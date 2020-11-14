Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives $48.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after buying an additional 371,145 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Service Co. International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.