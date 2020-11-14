Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.50. 1,605,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,189,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.