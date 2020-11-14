Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

TSE VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

