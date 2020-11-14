Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

TSE VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.