Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VII. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

