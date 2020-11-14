Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VII. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

