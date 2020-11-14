Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVRGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

