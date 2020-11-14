Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVRGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

