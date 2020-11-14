Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

