Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT Raised to $6.00 at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SVRGF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.