Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT Raised to $6.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SVRGF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

