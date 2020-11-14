Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

