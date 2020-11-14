Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $65.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 106,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

