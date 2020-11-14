Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Hold.

SMMNY stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

