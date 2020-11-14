Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Raised to $8.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SIEN opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sientra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sientra by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sientra by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

