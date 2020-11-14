Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $21,912.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,274,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $330.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

