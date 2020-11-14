Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SMT opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock has a market cap of $501.42 million and a PE ratio of 24.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$3.67.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

